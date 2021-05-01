Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $300.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $279.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.17 and its 200-day moving average is $246.81. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $157.48 and a 1 year high of $287.43. The company has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

