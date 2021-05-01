Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher Sells 6,000 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00.

Nordstrom stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.