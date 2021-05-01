Nord Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for about $5.61 or 0.00009706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $5.96 million and $796,985.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

