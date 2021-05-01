Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by SEB Equities to “Buy”

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 67,006,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,012,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.