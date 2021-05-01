Noble Financial Upgrades Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Outperform

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Travelzoo stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

