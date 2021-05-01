NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.13

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.13 and last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 2130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Get NMI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.