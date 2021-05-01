Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.41 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of TT stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.88. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $177.20.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

