Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,159,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,071,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,116,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in IHS Markit by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in IHS Markit by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 84,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 130,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE:INFO opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $108.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Insiders sold a total of 131,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,720 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.