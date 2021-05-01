Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,369 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Autodesk by 471,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.87.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

