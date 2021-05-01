Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 40,600 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $63.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

