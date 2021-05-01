Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,680 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Insiders sold a total of 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

