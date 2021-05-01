Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Short Interest Up 49.6% in April

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,400 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

NINE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,160. The company has a market cap of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $61.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.14 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

