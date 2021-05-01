Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0115 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $88.58 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,373.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.98 or 0.04981384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $984.07 or 0.01715212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.86 or 0.00468609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.89 or 0.00733594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00559296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069932 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.51 or 0.00431396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,365,404,657 coins and its circulating supply is 7,703,904,657 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

