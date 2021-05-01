Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in April

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:NINOY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,229. Nikon has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nikon will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

