NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.74. The stock had a trading volume of 219,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,229. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

