NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

