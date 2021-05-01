NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,028,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.51. 8,024,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,849,591. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

