NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $29,000 in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,023 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCEL stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 5.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

