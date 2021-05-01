NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 258.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $104,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 75,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

