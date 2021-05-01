Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,093,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

NEXA stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

