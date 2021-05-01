Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%.

NEM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,186,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.33 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $2,488,905. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

