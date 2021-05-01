Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -103.69, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

