Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues Earnings Results

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWL. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

