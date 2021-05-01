Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.09.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,558. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

