Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 152.2% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Newcrest Mining stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

