New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,520 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Masimo by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Masimo by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after buying an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Masimo by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $232.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

