New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,729 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $1,340,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 84.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

NYSE RS opened at $160.31 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

