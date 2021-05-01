New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,100 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.