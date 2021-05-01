New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,624 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $66,576,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $53,385,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $18,327,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,264,000 after acquiring an additional 424,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold a total of 140,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,374 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

