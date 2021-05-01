New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

