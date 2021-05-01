New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.