New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 45.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 137,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,892 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 94.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

