New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

