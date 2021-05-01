New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 314,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 443,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,313.69 and a beta of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

