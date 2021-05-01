Neutron Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Neutron has a total market cap of $294,964.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neutron has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.