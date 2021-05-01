Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NBO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

