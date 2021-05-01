Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NBO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $12.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
