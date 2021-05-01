Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.14. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

