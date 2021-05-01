Nemetschek’s (NEMTF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEMTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $71.85 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.