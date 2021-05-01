NCS Multistage (NCSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.95). NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, analysts expect NCS Multistage to post $-37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-68 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $25.40 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

