NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Raised to $52.00 at Benchmark

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

NCR opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. NCR has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.84.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

