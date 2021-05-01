Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives $40.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 3,735,501 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $123,574,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $108,447,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at $51,640,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.25. 679,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,384. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

