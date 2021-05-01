Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 4.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) rose 4.5% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.74. Approximately 13,981 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 419,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $665.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,093,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 114,044 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

