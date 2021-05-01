Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $34,398.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,840.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Fortin sold 9,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $149,608.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,182 shares in the company, valued at $555,799.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,752 shares of company stock worth $426,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NAII traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. 24,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,673. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

