National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. National Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

