National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.70

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 29039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

