Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $805.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $829.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $699.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock worth $4,696,498. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nasdaq by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 253,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 263,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 700,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $161.54. 514,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,780. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a one year low of $104.38 and a one year high of $163.27. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

