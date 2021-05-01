Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.77. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.