MurAll (PAINT) Market Cap Hits $10.66 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Over the last week, MurAll has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. MurAll has a market cap of $10.66 million and $1.11 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

MurAll

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

