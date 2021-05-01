Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.88

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 7118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms bought 9,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,510. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

