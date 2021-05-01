Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.88% of Mueller Water Products worth $19,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $102,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

MWA stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

